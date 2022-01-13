David Beckham calls Victoria Beckham an a**hole in cheeky note; Jokes please ‘Come home happier’

David Beckham just left a cheeky note in Victoria Beckham’s lunch! After almost 23 years of marriage, the couple certainly keeps it cool! Calling Victoria out on her bad mood when she left home, David packed her lunch with a cute note which read: “Enjoy lunch a**hole…Come home happier :) lots of love you know who..”

Seemingly, the note actually did bring a smile to Victoria’s face and she shared the note on her Instagram Stories. Alongside a picture of the note, Victoria wrote: “Even when I’m grumpy he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch @davidbeckham.”

The couple often shares their witty banter on social media. Recently, while getting ready for Christmas, Victoria posted a video of David singing carols. “You were trying hard with that vocal!” Victoria teased. David quipped, “I’m sorry, Adele!”

Similarly, back in September 2021, Victoria and David commemorated their daughter Harper’s first day of school with sweet messages, but the fashion designer shared how David was most affected by his little girl leaving! In one of the videos posted by mum Victoria, David refused to leave Harper while she was cutting fruit and preparing her supposed school lunch. The doting dad kept hugging his daughter and Victoria Beckham captured it all, only to poke fun at David on her social media platforms. “Please don’t go...Stay with me,” David jokingly begged Harper, while the latter said that she was “nervous but very excited” for school. “Back to school for Harper Seven! Not sure who is feeling it the most...It’s been an amazing summer! I love you, David Beckham,” Victoria’s caption read.

