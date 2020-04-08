David Beckham feels 'lucky' to be able to exercise amidst the pandemic and wishes fans on World Health Day

David Beckham wishes his fans on World Health Day and runs in the open to celebrate the day.amidst the Coronavirus scare.

Football icon David Beckham has been social distancing along with his wife Victoria Beckham and kids in London, UK. The 44-year-old is blessed with four children, Brooklyn, Romeo James, Harper Seven, and Cruz. On the occasion of World Health Day, the fit and fabulous David Beckham took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself running out in the open amidst greenery. The renowned football sensation expressed that he feels lucky to be able to exercise amidst the pandemic and wished his fans on World Health Day.

"I have been staying home like all of you trying to keep busy with my family. We are so lucky in the UK to be able to leave our homes to exercise. Running helps me keep my mind and body healthy at times like these. Legs will be sore tomorrow but feels good. #StaySafe #StayStrong #WorldHealthDay," David Beckham captioned his video. Dressed in a white t-shirt and beanie, he had a good run and spoke about fitness.

A few days ago, David Beckham posted a picture of himself on his social media handle that showed him hold a poster which read," I stay home for VB and my kids," implying that the football icon is practising social distancing and is staying home to help contain the spread of Coronavirus. His post came as a sweet way of reminding people to stay indoors amidst the COVID-19 outbreak as the dreadful virus is highly contagious and multiplies at a rapid rate.

Credits :InstagramTwitter

