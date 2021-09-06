David Beckham flashes backside in CHEEKY snap photographed by wife Victoria Beckham; SEE

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham recently blessed fans with a very cheeky photo of her husband--David Beckham! The 47-year-old Spice Girls alum took to Instagram and shared a snap of her 46-year-old former soccer star husband this weekend. The photo in question showed David chilling in the pool with his swimsuit pulled down and bare backside on display.

“Happy Sunday, you’re welcome! (photo by) me!!!,” she captioned the cheeky post alongside. Fans and friends of the Beckhams quickly went gaga over the photo. Fashion designer and Hollywood insider Derek Blasberg wrote: “It’s a full moon today!” And model Winnie Harlow even liked the image.



If you didn’t know, the British couple just celebrated over two decades of marriage in July and they took to Instagram to share some sweet posts to mark the special occasion. David posted a slideshow of all their matching outfits. He wrote, “22 years later, still matching outfits. Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same.” Victoria posted a video montage of their cutest moments together. She wrote, “I love you, David. Happy Anniversary.”

If you didn’t know, the whole family’s been having a fun summer in the States. David was joined by his 16-year-old son, budding music star Cruz Beckham, who put his pink hair on display while doing backflips off their yacht earlier in the season. The Beckhams have recently spent a lot of their time in Florida Miami as David keeps an eye on his football team--Inter Miami.

