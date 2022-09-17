David Beckham gets teary-eyed as he pays his respects to the late Queen after waiting in line for 12 hours

Following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, her laying in-state coffin was stationed at Westminster Hall for the royal well-wishers to pay their respects to the late Queen. On Friday, the football sensation David Beckham made his way through the line after a 12-hour wait to see the Queen and say his last goodbye to the monarch.

Beckham was spotted in the Hall alone without his famous family as he stood in line with the public and even interacted with some of his fans along the way. While he was paying his respects to the late Queen, he was snapped tearing up and wiping his tears off. At one point, per Page Six, he was also seen burying his face in his hands as he stood with other mourners. He appeared in line around 2 in the morning and waited over 12 hours to see the Queen's coffin.