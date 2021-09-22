David Beckham GUSHES about his wife Victoria Beckham's Spring Summer collection; Says 'so proud'

Victoria Beckham's Spring Summer 2022 clothing collection has just been released, and her loving husband David Beckham gushed that he was 'proud' of her new line as he shared a photo of his wife on his Instagram story. The picture shows the singer-turned-businesswoman crouching down as she goes through the final drawings tacked on a wall.

Check out his post here:

Footballer David, 46, wrote in the caption: 'So proud as always. Another amazing collection @victoriabeckham'. He also went to social media shortly after the line's debut to post photos of his favorite items. Victoria was dressed to impress in loose pants, a grey sweater, and bright red stilettos in the photo. However, Victoria also flooded her Instagram account with images from the new collection, which includes silk dresses, fitted jackets, and elegant pants.

Meanwhile, Victoria's other interest in life is being a doting mother as she was seen sharing a 'proud mommy moment' on Instagram last Thursday when her daughter Harper, 10, became a prefect on her first day back at school. The fashion designer shared a series of snaps of her youngest child's new badge as she celebrated the achievement online. 'It's not just any old badge! It's MAJOR!!!' Victoria excitedly penned over the photo of Harper's school sash, which also boasted a vice-captain and school council badge.

However, recently David sent his daughter off to her first day of school with a beautiful farewell. It seemed that the adoring father was having a harder time letting his daughter return to school than she was. He shared a photo of himself hugging his ten-year-old daughter as she prepared to return to school after the summer break on Instagram. 'Back to school [crying emoji] A little talk of excitement, a little nervous, but the good news is very happy [heart emoji] go have fun pretty lady,' David told his followers on Instagram.

