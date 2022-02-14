David Beckham gushes over his 'beautiful & strong' wife Victoria Beckham in Valentine's Day post; See pics

On Monday, the Beckhams' Instagram accounts were overflowing with Valentine's Day messages. David uploaded a throwback picture with Victoria in a post on his Instagram page. The couple seem to be in good spirits, and David is wearing floppy long hair, which was one of his early signature appearances.

In addition to honouring his wife, David paid tribute to his daughter Harper, posting a nice photo of the two in a flowery field. In a caption alongside the post, David wrote, “Happy valentines to my girls,” describing them as, “2 beautiful & strong women.” He added, “love you” to Victoria, tagging her in the post, while leaving a special reminder for Harper. “Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine,” he wrote, adding the laughing face emoji.

Check out his post here:

On the other hand, Victoria, 47, kicked off the most romantic day of the year with a series of 90s throwbacks, including the day she and husband David, 46, found out they were carrying their first child Brooklyn, who is now 22. The then-20-somethings, who were on vacation in New York at the time, appeared completely charmed as the fashion designer wrapped her arms around a sportswear-clad David. As per Daily Mail, the couple has four children: three boys (Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz) and one girl, Harper Seven.

Victoria also shared a couple Valentine's throwback images on her stories, including one of her and David posing for the camera in the sunshine, writing, "Valentine's Day memories @davidbeckham. taken on our honeymoon in the South of France!" And another from the same day, which shows them laughing and embracing on a yacht, with Victoria fixing David's hair, teasing, "He's always been obsessed with his hair. I love you @davidbeckham."

ALSO READ:David Beckham pays tribute to his daughter Harper and other inspirational women across the globe