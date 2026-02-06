David Beckham is ‘Devastated’ as Son Brooklyn Covers Up ‘Dad’ Tattoo Amid Family Feud: ‘Feels Like a Deep Cut’

Amid the Beckham family’s ongoing dispute concerning David and Victoria’s son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, the 26-year-old has taken a drastic step. The family, known for having multiple tattoos, dedicating their love to each other, seems to have lost one as the firstborn has decided to cover up his ink, reading ‘Dad’. As per Daily Mirror, the former footballer is "utterly devastated" at his oldest’s decision.

David Beckham feels heartbroken over son’s decision to get heartfelt ink covered up

Brooklyn Beckham has gotten rid of a once-permanent mark of his filial love, a tattoo of an anchor meant to indicate his love for his father on his right bicep. It is believed that Brooklyn Beckham has also altered his Love you Buster tattoo, which was also a nod to his father’s nickname for him. And while the arm ink has been spotted with a change as the photographer and his wife took a stroll ahead of the weekend, the latter is yet to be confirmed.

The Sun quoted a source saying, “Brooklyn’s had laser treatment on the writing. He wanted it gone.” The aspiring chef is said to have been deeply hurt by his family’s behavior. “There is so much hurt and pain on his side, it would not be genuine to keep such a tribute on his body,” the insider added.

Now, a separate source has shared with Metro what the 50-year-old thinks of his son’s latest laser treatment: “David is obviously heartbroken over Brooklyn’s decision to cover up his tribute to him. It feels like a deep cut, even after everything that was said in his statement."

This move comes after the ex-Manchester United captain called his son’s 6-page-long Instagram story rant a ‘mistake’ and decided not to comment further. He decided to let his son continue as he likes. David Beckham also carries multiple tattoos related to his kids, with the most famous one being for his oldest, reading ‘Buster’.

Brooklyn Beckham also has an eagle tattoo on his left wrist, much like his father, which he is said to have gotten in 2017. He previously also seemingly covered up ‘mama’s boy’ ink, which was a nod to his mother’s Spice Girl roots. He is known to have an arm tattoo reading ‘mum’ within a heart beside some flowers, which is also said to have been covered up last year.

ALSO READ: David and Victoria Beckham Willing to Take Back Son Brooklyn But Place One Ultimatum, Find Out