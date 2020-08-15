David Beckham & James Corden groove to Victoria Beckham’s songs in latest episode of the latter’s show

The Late Late Show host James Corden had former football star David Beckham cycling to the song Wannabe by Spice Girls (and wife Victoria Beckham). Scroll down to see how Davis reacted to the music choice.

In the latest episode of The Late Late Show, former football player David Beckham and talk show host James Corden are grooving to Victoria Beckham’s classic hits from the days when she was a Spice Girl. On Thursday's episode of the popular talk show, the longtime friends teamed up for a skit about working out together, and needless to say, plenty of hilarity ensued.

They kicked off their outing by heading to a Los Angeles Spin studio, but after cycling to just one song, an exhausted Corden exclaimed, "The warm-up?! That was the warm-up?" before tapping out and swapping places with the instructor. The talk show host proceeded to cue up Wannabe by the Spice Girls, which elicited quite the eye roll from Beckham.

Although initially reluctant to the song choice, the former soccer star couldn't help but join in and sing the lyrics while riding his stationary bike. Seriously, does it get any better than watching David Beckham cycle to the Spice Girls? We think not.

Post that, the two went head-to-head in a boxing ring, where Beckham graciously chose to remove his shirt for the match.

