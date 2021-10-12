David Beckham pays tribute to his daughter Harper and other inspirational women across the globe

David Beckham paid homage to his daughter Harper and other women he admires to raise awareness of gender disparity that girls suffer. The professional footballer went to Instagram to post a photo of himself with Harper, 10. David could be seen proudly posing alongside Harper in a picture taken from the family album.

He captioned the post, "These girls make me so excited about the future ahead, and the inspiration my daughter Harper Seven has, because of their determination." The athlete could be seen smiling while wearing a white shirt, while Harper was dressed in a beautiful floral patterned outfit. However, in the next picture, the father-daughter duo could also be seen posing with the England women's national football team. David also mentioned Olympic gold medallist skateboarder Sky Brown, 13, tennis player Emma Raducanu, 18, singer Billie Eilish, 19, US National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, 23, activist Malala Yousafzai, 24, and actress Zendaya, 25.

Meanwhile, recently David also praised his daughter Harper in her Judo kit after she won a silver medal in a Judo competition. He captioned the image: 'Silver medal Sunday my little judo star #HarperSeven.' Harper could be seen in the photo beaming from ear to ear as she posed against a wall with some art hanging in the background.

Meanwhile, David shares Harper with his 47-year-old fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham, as well as Harper's brothers Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16. However, this isn't the first time the Beckhams have shown their love for their children through their Instagram profiles. The football star is always praising Harper and posting beautiful father-daughter photos with her.

