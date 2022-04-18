David Beckham pens a loving birthday tribute for 'amazing wife' Victoria Beckham; See pic

David Beckham, 46, penned a loving note to his wife of 23 years, Victoria, for her 48th birthday today. The footballer turned to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the pair kissing on a beach. David shared a sweet throwback snap of the pair kissing as he gushed: 'Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife, mummy & Businesswoman."

Check out his post here:

He further wrote, "Have the most amazing day because you deserve to x We all love you so much. @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven." However, the designer is currently in Florida with her family after her son Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in a lavish wedding last weekend at the bride's vast Palm Beach house. Meanwhile, Brooklyn, 23, also turned to Instagram, where he posted a photo of his mother dancing with her mother Jackie and Brooklyn's new wife Nicola. He penned: 'Happy birthday mum @victoriabeckham love u.'

Interestingly, Victoria also wished herself a happy birthday on Instagram this morning, sharing a lovely throwback photo from a childhood birthday, showing her grinning as she was handed her cake.

Meanwhile, after it was reported that Brooklyn and Nicola who got engaged in July 2020 had tied the knot in a stunning wedding ceremony in Florida, fans of the couple were eager to get a glimpse of how the duo looked at the star-studded wedding. Dropping the first photos from the gorgeous ceremony, the couple showed off how dreamy their wedding was as the bride and groom posed for some romantic snaps. While Nicola looked gorgeous in her Valentino wedding gown that was adorned with an evil eye symbol, Brooklyn also made for a dapper groom.

