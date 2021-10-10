David Beckham praises his 'little judo star' Harper Seven for her big win, Victoria Beckham reacts

David Beckham, like the doting father that he is, posted a picture of daughter Harper Seven as she seems to have won a silver medal for her outstanding performance in Judo. Beckham took to his social media platform to laud his daughter and called her "my little judo star."

"Silver medal...Sunday...my little judo star #HarperSeven," Beckham penned as he posted an adorable picture of his daughter smiling for the camera. Flaunting her silver medal and Judo robe, Harper definitely looked adorable, to say the least. Taking to the comment section, Harper's mother Victoria Beckham lauded her daughter for her win. "Harper Seven, you're a legend!!! We are so proud of you x," she penned.

Take a look at David Beckham's post for daughter Harper Seven:

This isn't the first time that the Beckhams have shown appreciation for their youngest kid from their Instagram accounts. The football player never fails to laud Harper and post adorable father-daughter snaps with her. Earlier in August, the Beckhams posted their reactions to Harper going to school after her summer break. While Victoria Beckham seemed excited for her daughter, David Beckham showed how sad he was as his little daughter was leaving for school.

Taking to the comment section of the recent post, Beckhams' fans praised their little champ for winning a silver medal in sports. Fans have flooded David Beckham's comments with congratulatory notes and appreciation for Harper. While one fan compared Harper with her legendary father who is a great sportsperson, another fan said that they are proud of her for her big win.

