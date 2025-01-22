David Beckham Reveals Heartbreaking Reaction Of His Mom When He Was Named King's Foundation Ambassador; REPORT

David Beckham, the former football star, recently shared an emotional moment with his mother, Sandra, after being named a King’s Foundation Ambassador.

Beckham spoke about the overwhelming pride and joy his family felt when he received the honor, especially his mother, who burst into tears upon hearing the news.

David Beckham, who has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for two decades, was presented with the Crystal Award for his ongoing efforts to improve the lives of young children.

During his speech at the 55th annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Beckham revealed that he immediately called his mum after learning of the King’s request to be part of his charity.

He stated, “When the King asked me to be part of his foundation, I was very honoured. I rang my mum straight away.” His mother’s reaction was one of tears, as she could not contain her emotions. Beckham added that his mum was incredibly proud and praised the King for his long-standing dedication to helping others.

Beckham also shared his long-time admiration for the British royal family, stating, “I’ve always been a huge royalist. I was brought up in a family that adored and loved everything with the Royal Family.”

Advertisement

He spoke highly of King Charles, noting that he had always been an inspiring figure. He said that the King is an incredible man and added that he has not just been incredible for the last five or 10 years but has been incredible for decades.

As part of his speech, Beckham took the opportunity to speak about supporting children around the world, especially girls. He shared his concerns about the challenges faced by young girls, particularly discrimination and inequality.

“Girls are held back by poverty, girls are held back by violence, girls are held back by discrimination,” he said. Beckham also spoke about collective action, saying, “They need opportunities. They need collective action and they need investment.”

Beckham, who has four children with wife Victoria, shared that he wants his daughter Harper to have the same opportunities as her brothers. Beckham’s speech was a call to action, urging those present at the event to continue advocating for children’s rights worldwide.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Had To Evacuate:’ Don Cheadle Shares How He And His Loved Ones Were Affected By L.A. Wildfires