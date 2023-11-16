David Beckham shares a hilarious snap of wife Victoria Beckham from their morning workout session; DEETS inside

In a light-hearted display of their strong bond and playful spirit, David Beckham recently took to Instagram to share a humorous moment from his morning workout with his wife, Victoria Beckham. This invited a much-wanted to revert from Victoria who took a dig upon her husband through her Instagram story. Known for their delightful banter, this iconic couple didn't disappoint their fans.

David and Victoria Beckham made fun of each other’s exhausted workout condition

During their joint morning workout, as per E! Online , something amusing transpired that couldn't escape David's notice. He playfully teased Victoria for her dramatic reaction to the workout session. On his Instagram Story dated November 6, David posted an image of Victoria sprawled on the gym floor.

The pro footballer captioned the snapshot with a touch of humor, writing, "Not that my wife's dramatic or anything, but this is what happened this morning." In the same post, he tagged their fitness coach, Bobby Rich, and added an "I wanna nap" gif to further emphasize the playful teasing. But David didn't stop there. He followed up with another snapshot of Victoria curled up on her side, possibly still recovering from the exercise session.

Victoria Beckham, never one to let a playful jab slide, fired back with her own humorous Instagram Story. She shared an image of David lying face down on a yoga mat. In her post, she humorously captioned it with, "And the Oscar goes to..."

David Beckham interrupts his wife, Victoria Beckham, as she claimed to be raised in a “working class” family

This playful back-and-forth between the Beckhams is nothing new. They've been known to tease each other on several occasions, taking every chance to share light-hearted moments with their fans. One such instance was seen in Beckham's docuseries, which focuses on the former pro footballer.

In this particular scene, David playfully called out Victoria for her claim that she grew up in a "very working class" family. As Victoria recounted her upbringing, David made a playful interruption, questioning her about the car her dad drove her to school in. Victoria attempted to dodge the question, but David persisted enquiring, “One answer. What car did you get your dad to drive you to school in?” To this, the former Spice Girls member revealed, “OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce."

This delightful interaction, both in their daily lives and on social media, offers a glimpse into the fun-loving and endearing relationship shared by this iconic power couple.

