David Beckham shares a monochrome throwback photo with wife Victoria Beckham: It appears the ’90s are back

David Beckham’s latest throwback snap with wife Victoria has given fans a reminder of how far they’ve come, and 22 years, and 4 kids later, they’re still going super strong! While the soccer champion always makes it a point to share family photos with his fans, this one, in particular, has fans hooked, as it shows a young David and Victori posing alongside each other.

The photo seems to be from a professional shoot, as both David and Victoria have intense expressions in their eyes, and are posing with their swimwear on. Mentioning the love of his life, Mrs Beckham, David shared the picture in black-and-white and it looks exceptional as the couple is posing in front of a car. Fans surely have been too excited after seeing this snap from David Beckham.

In the next story, David also posted a photo of his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his ladylove Nicola Peltz and congratulated the couple as well as Victoria for the picture. The pictures of the next generation Beckhams have also been posted in a monochrome setting, Brooklyn and Nicola are giving a more romantic vibe than that of David and Victoria’s snap, and the two photoshoots are starkly different that one another. However, as the throwback picture showed the mum and the dad being rockstars, the newer Beckhams have a luxurious and elegant feeling in their photo.

Recently, Victoria poked fun at David Beckham for being over-protective of their daughter Harper as she was getting ready for her first day at school after the summer break. While the mother made fun of David, it seemed like he wasn’t ready to let his daughter go just yet! The Beckham family are adorable in their own way, aren’t they?

