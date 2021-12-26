David Beckham shares stunning family photo on Christmas & fans can't stop laughing over THIS hilarious detail

David Beckham never misses out on sharing stunning photos of his family, including his wife Victoria Beckham and their kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven. On Christmas as well, the Beckhams posed for a beautiful portrait but David made the entire setup funnier with one of his ways to look taller in the snap!

Taking to Instagram, both David and Victoria Beckham shared the photo which comprises their loving kids. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed one hilarious detail concerning the football star that cannot be missed out on. While everyone is all smiling in the picture, David took to being on his tiptoes to match the height of his son Romeo who was standing right next to him! Fans took to the comments section to laud the portrait while also sharing a joke or two at David Beckham's expense. "Love the family photo, AND the tip toes...cheers!" one fan said. Another fan mentioned, "David on his tip toes." One fan also commented, "Does anyone else notice that @davidbeckham has to go on his tippy toes to match the height of his boys [laugh emoji] [heart eyes emoji]."

You can take a look at the photo HERE.

David and Victoria Beckham often share fun-filled moments with their kids from their social media platforms. Victoria even poked fun at David for being emotional over dropping daughter Harper Seven off at school after her summer break.

