David Beckham trolls Victoria; Calls her Ross from FRIENDS after she shows her teeth and poses for a picture

David Beckham calls Victoria Ross from FRIENDS as she shows her teeth in a mirror selfie with their son Cruz.

David Beckham pulling his wife Victoria's leg after 20 years of marriage is the cutest thing ever. Recently, David and Victoria's son Cruz took to his Instagram handle and shared a mirror selfie with his mommy after a relaxing spa session. "Apparently my mum does smile," Cruz gave a funny caption to his post as Victoria Beckham is often seen putting up a serious expression in pictures, unlike this particular one where she flaunted her pearl whites.

After Cruz teased his mommy, David Beckham was quick to notice and he further pulled his wife Victoria's leg calling her Ross from FRIENDS. David took to the comments section and asked Cruz, "How white are mums @victoriabeckham teeth?" He then trolled her adding, "Ross from friends." FRIENDS fans would get the reference as Ross played by David Schwimmer whitens his teeth before going for a date in the eighth episode of the sixth season of FRIENDS.

Check it out:

Jokes and leg-pulling is all part of love. David Beckham and Victoria have been married for over 20 years now and make for one of the most quintessential couples ever. A few months ago, Victoria shared a throwback video wherein David Beckham reveals what made him fall in love with her and his response will melt your heart. "I couldn’t put my finger on one thing…It was everything. You know, the whole package. I just fell in love with it," he says.

