David Beckham turns his 'protective dad mode on' after daughter Harper reveals her crush

Football legend David Beckham went into protective dad mode, pulling a furious expression when his 10-year-old daughter Harper Seven confessed she had a crush on someone. In an Instagram post uploaded on Wednesday, David, 46, stared at the camera while showing off what looked to be his newest tattoo.

David, who was wearing thick-rimmed black spectacles, glanced down and pouted moodily at the camera, possibly astounded that his youngest kid is growing up so quickly. Captioning his post, he penned: "Roses are red. Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy’s face. but it’s ok she said daddy you are my only valentine." However, David's somber shot during Harper's revelation comes after he recently shared a photograph of himself kissing his daughter on the lips on Instagram.

The photograph showed the father-daughter walking around the park and having a sentimental moment, a bold attitude from the athlete, who has suffered a backlash in the past for publishing photos of him kissing Harper. In a pair of photographs, David and Harper were bundled up snuggly against the cold, with the second photo showing them kissing on the lips. As with past remarks from fans, devoted fans flocked to the comments section to weigh in on the photos, with some calling them 'beautiful' and praising the star, while others said she was too old for the gesture.

Meanwhile, Harper Beckham is David Beckham and Victoria Beckhams' youngest child. Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, are also their children.

