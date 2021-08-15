David Beckham UNSURE about calling Prince Harry & Prince William to his son's wedding amid ongoing royal feud?

The royal family feud of the decade has reportedly left the Beckhams to unwillingly choose sides between Prince Harry & Prince William as they might have to decide whom among the two to invite to their son's wedding. As per a report from The Mirror, via Marie Claire, David Beckham could need to manage his royal friendships and make a tough choice.

As David and Victoria Beckham plan on the guestlist for their son Brooklyn’s wedding to actress Nicola Peltz, the two have to weigh in on the royal feud while taking a decision to choose between the Cambridges and the Sussexes. Previously, the Beckhams were invited to both Prince William-Kate Middleton and Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s weddings, however, as the Mirror has noted, via Marie Claire, the professional footballer was spotted socializing with the Cambridges at Euro 2020. Meanwhile, according to reports, Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle might have been forging a friendship with each other since the Sussexes moved to California.

According to a source for Closer Magazine, as per Metro, Victoria might have been worried about inviting both the couples, and having all the attention that the new bride and groom should receive, be focused on Will, Kate, Harry, and Meghan. “Whoever they don’t invite, it will look like a snub and she’s worried that if she invites both, it will create conflict for her and David given they want to remain on good terms with both couples. She’s understandably worried about being dragged into Meghan’s feud,” the source, via Closer Magazine, as per Metro has reported.

The Beckhams have always been known for their close friendship with the royal family, and have openly praised the two royal brothers whenever asked about them. It will be interesting to see whom they choose to include in their celebrations, or if they invite both the families ignoring their internal feud.

