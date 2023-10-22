David Beckham's alleged mistress Rebecca Loos sheds light on their affair; accused David of playing 'poor me'

Rebecca Loos accused David Beckham of trying to make himself look like the victim in his new Netflix documentary, Beckham, where he talks about their alleged affair. Here's what Rebecca said in a recent Interview.

Rebecca Loos accused David of playing 'victim'

During the interview with Daily Mail, David Beckham's former assistant said, “I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar like I’ve made up these stories,” Loos further added, “It’s all, ‘poor me.’ He needs to take responsibility.”

Back in 2004, Loos created a sensation by claiming in the Sky News tell-all interview that she and David Beckham had a secret love affair while he was married to Victoria Beckham. She even said they exchanged flirty messages, but only when he started them. She pointed out “You have got to remember, he is a married man. What if he is at lunch with Victoria? You have to wait for him to come to you.”

However, David denied any wrongdoing, but the rumors about their affair caused significant problems in his marriage with Victoria. In the documentary, David acknowledges the difficulty their marriage faced during that time and emphasizes, “Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters, we needed to fight for each other and for our family. What we had was worth fighting for.”

Rebecca Loos, on the other hand, shared her side of the story, saying that David made it feel like she was the one who “made Victoria suffer.” she added, “Yes, the stories were horrible, but they’re true. He talks in the documentary about this ultimately being his private life, shutting it down. I think it’s one thing to keep your private life to yourself. It’s another thing to mislead the public."

Rebecca expressed standing up for the truth for her family

Rebecca told in the interview, "And I also have a family and I also have children and they also have Google and they can also watch documentaries, and I want them to know that their mother was brave enough to stand up against them and to stand up for the truth.” Rebecca has two sons with her husband Sven Christjar Skaiaa, whom she married in 2012.

Rebecca also faced negative comments and haters on social media after the documentary was released, but she responded with humor and gratitude to those who supported her.

