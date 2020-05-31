David Beckham's daughter Harper takes note of his love for 'Friends' and gives him the sweetest surprise

On Sunday, David Beckham, who often shares adorable photos with his daughter Harper Seven, shared another one and sent 'Friends' fans into a tizzy.

Considered to be one of America's most popular sitcom, Friends, has die-hard fans from all over. The show starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, continues to live through and find new fans with every passing generation. Not just the common man, but the show also has a massive fan following among the celebrity circles. One such fan is footballer David Beckham who simply loves the sitcom which first premiered in 1994.

On Sunday, the footballer, who often shares adorable photos with his daughter Harper Seven, shared another one for his fans. The father-daughter duo looked super cute as they donned Friends themed hoodies which were imprinted with Joey Tribbiani's famous dialogue,"How You Doin?". Beckham revealed that the hoodies were indeed a surprise from his youngest kid.

He wrote, "Happy Sunday ... How You Doin ? @friends.. Harper Seven knows how much I love Friends so surprised me with my hoodie this morning." Check out the adorable photo below:

Just a few days ago, Beckham had trolled his wife Victoria Beckham using a Ross reference from Friends. Commenting on her selfie with son Cruz, David said, "How white are mums @victoriabeckham teeth?" Ross from friends." Friends fans would get the reference as Ross played by David Schwimmer whitens his teeth before going for a date in the eighth episode of the sixth season of the hit show.

Isn't the Beckham family truly the definition of family goals?

