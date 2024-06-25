David Corenswet's Retro Superman Costume Sparks Backlash From Henry Cavill Supporters

James Gunn’s new DC Universe will debut with its first film, Superman: Legacy starring David Corenswet in July 2025. As promised by the new DC boss, the franchise will aim to abide by the comics more than ever. While it sounds like good news for comic fans, DC fans are in for wild surprises.

In recent photos released from the sets of Superman, David Corenswet was seen donning a costume that pays homage to the hero's roots with one little detail. But Henry Cavill fans are not convinced as the new costume has sparked backlash from netizens.

David Corenswet debuts new Superman costume

It’s been a hard goodbye for DC fans after Henry Cavill, 41, hung up his cloak and retired from his world-saving duties as Superman. Even though DCU is coming back, the former Superman star does not fit in James Gunn’s new vision.

While David Corenswet’s casting was a blow to Henry Cavill fans, the altered Superman costume cuts deeper into the wound. An insider, MyTimeToShineHello posted pictures of David Corenswet’s new Superman from the sets of Superman: Legacy. The actor was seen wearing the iconic trunks that Cavill had ditched in 2013’s Man of Steel.

Similarly, another user, Brian Lumley also posted pictures from the upcoming movie’s sets showing newspaper mock-ups of the fictional The Daily Planet and The Metropolis Eagle. The newspaper shots reported Corenswet’s Superman saving the day by stopping a train.

Advertisement

Interestingly, one of the articles about Superman was written by Clark Kent in the photos, if observed closely. The new Superman was seen donning the controversial apparel in the pictures.

The comeback of the trunks, worn by every Superman there was besides Cavill, did not seem to sit well with fans as they poured in unfiltered remarks about the new costume. Most criticized the costume element, citing comparisons with the Batman v Superman star, and dissing the 30-year-old actor.

The trunks, symbolic of many superheroes, originated as a symbol of strength in the 1930s because it was usually worn by bodybuilders, and still are. Therefore, the not-so-subtle costume element indicates at Superman’s great strength and an ode to his roots.

However, Cavill revolutionized a new Superman by omitting the trunks during his DC era. His version was also widely popularized and any slight change fails to work currently. But James Gunn is firm in his resolve, and like it or not, he will refurbish the new DCU closer to its roots, as in the comics.

Advertisement

Fans bash David Corenswet’s Superman costume

Ever since Henry Cavill was let go from DCU, fans have refused to believe that there could be another Superman replacing him. As a result, after David Corenswet was cast, he was subject to intense scrutiny with most comparing him to The Witcher star and claiming the former could never outdo his version.

The new set photos fueled the same fire once again as fans took residence under the post and flooded the comments with brutal remarks disapproving of the actor and the new costume.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

A few others seemed content with the new Superman- costume and actor both, and also echoed with James Gunn's vision to go with the comics.

Superman: Legacy is set to premiere on July 11, 2025.

ALSO READ: 'No Dedication at All': Henry Cavill Shares Glimpse of Playful Banter with the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Co-Star Alan Ritchson