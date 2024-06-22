David DeLuise To Reprise Jerry Russo's Role In Wizards Of Waverly Place' Sequel? Here's What We Know

While fans of the Wizarding series are all pumped up to watch their much-missed show back on screen, the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place gave a big update. David DeLuise who was previously associated with Wizards Of Waverly Place will be making his return to its sequel.

To know how will this all be setting up in the upcoming show, keep on reading.

David DeLuise to make a return in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is one of the most anticipated upcoming series. While the audience is excited to visit the world of magic and comedy once again, the series just had a huge update.

David Henrie who plays the character of Justin Russo in both, the previous one and the upcoming series took to Instagram and announced that David DeLuise would too be seen in the series. DeLuise will be reprising his role as Jerry Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Jerry is the father of Alex played by Selena Gomez and Max who was portrayed by Jake T. Austin in the famous Disney Channel series.

Besides DeLuise and Henrie, the upcoming show will have Mimi Gianopupuos, Alkaio Thiele, and Max Matenko as the new cast.

While Gianopupuos will be playing the character of Giada, Thiele, and Matenko will portray Roman and Milo, respectively, all of whom happen to be Justin Russo’s children.

Advertisement

Janice LeAnn Brown will be seen as a young wizard Billie, who shows up at the doorstep of Justin.

About Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will tell a story about Justin who had given up his magical powers, as he plans to live a happy and normal life with his wife and three kids

However, he comes across Billie, who doesn't know her capabilities but needs to be trained by Justin to make her realize her powers.

A twist here is that Billie is supposed to stop a major world threat, but now as she doesn't know how to use her magical powers, it is a race against time that Justin must be aware of.

The series will make Justin choose if he still wants to live a normal family life or should go for his magic back again.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will be premiered on both Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Reveals Title Of Wizards Of Waverly Place Sequel Along With First Look