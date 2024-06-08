David Duchovny Remembers His Bond With Gillian Anderson While Talking About The X-Files’ Success

Their connection was instantaneous when David Duchovny met Gillian Anderson during their auditions for The X-Files. “I think immediately, when we were reading together on the stairs to go in to audition, we knew that we could work together,” Duchovny tells PEOPLE. Their chemistry sparked a long-term professional relationship.

Remembering The X-Files phenomenon

From the very first outset in 1993 until its original run that actually ended in 2002, The X-Files was a smash hit throughout its whole tenure. It attracted both critics and viewers. This huge success actually intrigues them with the production of two feature films, The X-Files in 1998 and The X-Files: I Want to Believe in 2008.

Later, the success of the whole production line resulted in a show being brought back for two more seasons from 2016 to 2018, with Duchovny and Anderson reprising their roles.

The show also served as a springboard to both actors’ careers. Another Golden Globe came Duchovny’s way after finding success with Californication. He has gone on to write five books and record three albums, among other things of interest, such as launching the podcast Fail Better, where he talks about overcoming failures with his celebrity friends like Ben Stiller and Bette Midler.

“It’s about the true hurt of it and the response after the hurt,” he says. His latest project, Reverse the Curse, premieres June 14. He directed and adapted from his novel Bucky, F*cking Dent, which focuses on a complex father-son relationship.

Gillian Anderson’s diverse roles

Anderson has also thrived, showcasing her range across different media. Notable projects include The Fall, The First Lady, and Scoop, among others in which she starred.

Her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher on The Crown earned her a Golden Globe along with a Screen Actors Guild Award. Moreover, she has excelled on stage, appearing in productions including A Streetcar Named Desire, A Doll’s House, and The Vagina Monologues.

Enduring friendship

Duchovny and Anderson have remained close friends even as their careers flourish. In 2021, they were in a viral selfie that came up after meeting for lunch. “I was having lunch with [Gillian], and as I was leaving, she was like, 'Let's take a photo. I was told there was a big reaction to it!” Duchovny recalls.

Reflecting on their enduring friendship, Duchovny notes, “When you share a seminal kind of experience in your life — this huge success with the show that we had — only we know what it's like to be in the center of that. It's almost like being in the same family.”

Continuing legacy

The bond between Duchovny and Anderson has continued to grow stronger over thirty years since The X-Files first aired. Also, they shared history and experiences, creating an unbroken link.

Streaming options for all 11 seasons of The X-Files are available on Hulu. Additionally, listeners can find Duchovny’s Fail Better podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This enduring partnership between Duchovny and Anderson never fails to fascinate audiences, thus affirming that some connections really do last forever.

