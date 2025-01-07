David Fincher Reveals Why He Couldn't Do Disney’s 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea Remake Even Though He 'Really Wanted' To

David Fincher has given us some of the most mind-blowing films. With movies such as Fight Club and The Social Network, the director has largely impressed audiences. However, he was also associated with a Disney project that never became a reality.

The feature in question happens to be the remake of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Speaking to Letterboxd, the filmmaker stated: “I really wanted to do Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea because what we had in mind was really kind of gross and cool and wet and steampunk and all that.”

However, according to Comicbook, which reported Fincher's words, Disney told the director: “We need to know that there’s a thing that we know how to exploit snout to tail, and you’re going to have to check these boxes for us.”

Speaking to the outlet, David Fincher went on to explain that Jules Verne’s story is about an Indian prince who had issues with white imperialism. While the director of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo had a similar vision in mind, Disney responded: “Yeah, yeah, fine. As long as there’s a lot less of that in it.”

It soon became clear to the filmmaker that the production house was not willing to invest its money in his vision. As a result, he left the project and went on to direct the Ben Affleck-starring Gone Girl.

The project in question was first announced at the 2010 San Diego Comic-Con.

