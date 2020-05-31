David Guetta dedicates track to George Floyd during EDM Fundraiser as protests rage across US

David Guetta wins the internet as he dedicates a track to George Floyd during his United At Home EDM Fundraiser.

David Guetta broadcasted an EDM set live as a part of the United At Home event held in order to raise funds for Coronavirus victims and the people affected by the pandemic and won hearts of one and all with his amazing performance. The two-hour concert was made available for live streaming across the globe. The French DJ performed many hits by Madonna, Eminem, Guns N' Roses and many other classics. He also dedicated a track to George Floyd as a sign of tribute to the former football player who lost his life to racial discrimination violence.

David Guetta started off the gig with his first performance being dedicated to George Floyd. He capped off his 120-minute set with his smash hit titled 'Without You' in honour of the late football player. George Floyd passed away on Monday after four policemen arrested him for an alleged case of forgery and one of the policemen kneeled down on his neck until he choked to death. This incident led to the Black Lives Matter protests raging across US wherein thousands of people have come out on the streets expressing their anger against the injustice that the African-Americans are subjected to.

The 52-year-old DJ won hearts of the netizens with his gesture who then hailed him on social media for his efforts. One of the fans wrote, "David Guetta once again proved he’s one of the best DJs in the world!!." Another fan wrote, "Damn! @davidguetta LIVE from NYC is so fucking LIT. Thank you so much for the blast today. Love you man!!!." Another tweet read, "What a party in New York City! @davidguetta is number 1 amazing DJ right now in the world. #DavidGuetta." One fan exclaimed, "Thank you @davidguettafor another amazing #StayAtHome party!!! It brings #unity through music... we need this right now!!!"

