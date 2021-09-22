David Harbour OPENS UP on his body transformation; REVEALS secret to weight loss

The “Stranger Things” actor, David Harbour, who has recently slimmed down, claimed that he has found the perfect weight-loss trick. “It’s just not eating,” he said as per Page Six with a laugh at The Public Theater‘s annual gala at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

“It’s amazing. You try to do all these different things, the protein and the this and that, and then you just stop eating and you lose weight,” he further said according to Page Six. However, Harbour, 46, joked that “putting on weight is my favorite thing,” adding, “I’m really good at it.” That said, he did admit that “it’s really s–tty to take it off, though.”

However, his weight loss was motivated for his role as Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things," where Season 3 left viewers thinking that his character had died. The season finale, however, showed that he was really alive in a Russian jail — and Harbour had to lose weight to appear like a believable gulag prisoner. “I think you’ll see, nutritionally, it’s not very good for me, mentally and nutritionally,” he said as per Page Six. Meanwhile, with Hopper's tragic Season 3 plot in mind, the actor knows how eager the Netflix show's viewers are for the next batch of episodes.

“I can’t wait, too. I hope they can wait a little longer. I hope we don’t exhaust them with how long it’s taking, but yeah, I can’t wait too,” he exclaimed. He further said, “It’s the best season. It’s just such an incredible season, the most epic thing we’ve ever done. It’s huge. It spans different continents and also it still has that tremendous heart. It truly is an extraordinary season, and unfortunately with this damn pandemic, we’ve had to wait and wait.”

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE: Black Widow and Stranger Things' David Harbour on why he 'LOVES' India: It felt like being on Mars