David Harbour reacts to Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp’s coming out

Stranger Things actor David Harbour has reacted to his co-actor Noah Schnapp coming out as gay. For the uninitiated, Schnapp, who plays the character of Will Byers in the popular sci-fi show opened up about his sexuality last month. And now, Harbour has expressed his thoughts on the same.

David Harbour was promoting his new Netflix film We Have a Ghost when he was asked to opine on Noah’s announcement. Responding to this, the 47-year-old actor told E! News, “I'm always happy for people that are true to themselves and come out. That was terrific.”

Noah Schnapp opened up about his sexuality last month

Noah Schnapp shared a video on his TikTok space on January 5. He wrote over the video, that after being in the closet for about eighteen years, when he finally told his friends and family that he was gay, all they said was that they already knew the truth. In the video, he could be seen lip-synching the words, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

In the caption, he referred to his character in Stranger Things, Will Byers, as he said, “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought.”

During the earlier seasons of Stranger Things, Will’s sexuality was often a topic of discussion among the audience, however, the cast and show deflected this question. Earlier, Schnapp stated that Will was just confused growing up and that’s what it is to be a kid. However, in an interview over the summer, Noah confirmed that Will is indeed gay and struggling with himself. He states that as Will has gotten older, the show's makers have made it more obvious and real. It is now clear that Noah Schnapp’s character Will is in love with Finn Wolfhard’s Mike.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is reported to go on floors this May.