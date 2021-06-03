David Harbour reflects on how wife Lily Allen's two daughters played a crucial role in their wedding

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, David Harbour revealed what led him to marry Lily Allen in the middle of the pandemic.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour is opening up about his low-key wedding with British singer Lily Allen. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 46-year-old Stranger Things actor revealed what led him to marry Lily in the middle of the pandemic. On the show, David revealed that it was in fact Lily Allen's two young daughters who played a crucial role in their wedding.

David Harbour took fans by surprise when Lily Allen announced their wedding on social media. Elaborating on how her two daughters played a role, David revealed, "We were riding around beginning of pandemic — she has two kids, these beautiful daughters, 8 and 9 — and we were riding bikes out in the country trying to figure out what we were gonna do for the next year or however long it was going to take."

Adding, "And the little one was riding along and she was going like, 'David, Dad, David, Dad.' Because the 'd' got her confused." And the older one got very upset with that, which I understand, and was like, 'He’s not our dad! He’s not our dad!'"

David continued, saying, “And the younger one was like, ‘Well, what is he? He’s kind of our dad.’ She’s like, ‘No, he’s not.’ ‘He’s kind of our stepdad.’ ‘No, he’s not.’ And she goes, ‘What is he?’ And she goes, ‘He’s just some guy in our lives!’"

The actor recalled that this conversation was an eye opener for him and he remembers saying to himself, "I was like, 'I need to marry this woman.'"

Back in September 2020, Lily Allen shared a photo of herself and David in Las Vegas at their super casual wedding. The actor joked on the show that her daughter's still address him as "some guy in their lives".

ALSO READ: Royal Family banned 'coloured immigrants' from office jobs; Buckingham Palace responds

Share your comment ×