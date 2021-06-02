David Harbour reveals how his Black Widow and Stranger Things roles were almost connected

David Harbour spoke about the obvious connection between Red Guardian and Jim Hopper and how made sure to change it.

David Harbour is starring in two of the biggest pop culture phenomenons, a Marvel film and Netflix series, Stranger Things. While the actor has been seen in the Stranger Things series since its first season, he is now all set to make his Marvel debut with Black Widow as he takes on the role of the Red Guardian. In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor opened up about how his characters of Jim Hopper from Stranger Things and Red Guardian from Black Widow were almost connected.

Revealing how it was Black Widow that forced him to change his look for the Stranger Things character, Harbour stated how he consciously changed the obvious connection between them. Recalling how he received his Marvel part after finishing the shoot Stranger Things' third season, Harbour said, "And then literally a month later, I got a call from Marvel that they wanted me to play a guy who starts out in a Russian prison."

Considering Hopper and Red Guardian's Russian prison connection was going to send fans in a frenzy, the actor said, "I had this long hair and this beard and I was big and I thought, 'I can't be the same guy with long hair and a beard in the same prison." To make sure that the characters don't look similar, David admitted that he sneakily clicked some pictures from the Marvel set and sent them to the makers of Stranger Things.

As Stranger Things fans would know, Hopper was seen with a shaved head look in the previous season and now we know how that happened. Adding how they came up that look, the actor said, "At the end, I had all this hair and all this beard and we had planned to do it that way. And I was like 'guys, we can't do this. I mean, I'm coming out with this Marvel movie, I can't have the beard and the hair. So we came up with a whole different look for it."

While the wait is a little longer for The Stranger Things, Harbour will be next seen in Black Widow which is all set to release on July 9, 2021.

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson REVEALS the reason why making Black Widow was 'extremely stressful'

Share your comment ×