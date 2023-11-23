David Harbour reveals Stranger Things cast and crew are 'going to work as hard and as fast' as they can after strike

Stranger Things stands out as a cherished TV series, widely regarded as one of the top picks for Netflix viewers. With four immensely successful seasons already released and a fifth season in the works, the show continues to capture the hearts of its audience. As the anticipation for the upcoming season builds, fans express their excitement through discussions and speculations on platforms like Reddit and other social media channels. Recently, David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper on the show, shared insights into the current production status of Stranger Things' fifth season. Here's the full story.

Here’s what David Harbour said about the upcoming season of Stranger Things

David Harbour, the star of the hit show, has confirmed his imminent return to the set, noting that within the 24 hours since the strike concluded, he's been fielding numerous calls to solidify his schedule. The actor, known for his role as Jim Hopper, recently took part in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter during Thursday night's BoxLunch Holiday Gala.

In the interview, he expressed his deep affection for the show and the character of Jim Hopper, stating that he is eagerly anticipating immersing himself wholeheartedly in the final season. Harbour emphasized his love for the character, acknowledging the significant impact it has had on his career and personal life. He conveyed his excitement about providing the character with the finale he has envisioned since the beginning, expressing a genuine eagerness to pour his heart into the role.

David Harbour on the production of the Stranger Things 5

Regarding the production of the fifth season of Stranger Things, David Harbour expressed his anticipation, likening himself to a racehorse eagerly awaiting the opening of the gates. He emphasized the team's dedication and passion for the project, acknowledging the hard work ahead in terms of shooting and editing.

Harbour conveyed a sense of urgency to deliver the new season promptly, acknowledging the fans' love for the show and expressing excitement about the compelling content in store. He also praised the quality of the scripts, describing them as excellent.

