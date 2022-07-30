David Harbour thought Stranger Things 'wouldn't get a second season': It was going to be a disaster

Chief Hopper will undoubtedly be the cherished character which catapulted him to new heights, but David Harbour didn't always have unbridled faith in Stranger Things' mammoth success! During an appearance on BBC's The One Show, via The A. V. Club, the 47-year-old actor confessed that while he was filming the first season of the now cult series, he didn't think the show would be picked for renewal.

David Harbour remembered that during Stranger Things Season 1's filming, they were down in Atlanta, before quipping how Netflix had given them "a budget of about USD 20." The Black Widow star further recounted how halfway through the shoot, around Episode 4, his hair person had come up to him and confided, "I don't think it's gonna work." Keeping in mind the low budget, Atlanta heat and his hairstylist's limited confidence on the show or all of the above, David admitted he felt Stranger Things would be dead on arrival.

David Harbour recalled, "By the time we finished, we wrapped, I thought we wouldn't get a second season, we'd be the first Netflix show kind of ever to never get a second season. We thought no one would watch it, it was going to be a disaster."

Well, David Harbour didn't have anything to worry about because Stranger Things catapulted to global success and is one of the most watched Netflix series of all time. After much applause for Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, fans are impatiently waiting for Stranger Things 5, which also marks the conclusion of the popular show.

