David Harbour wants makers of Black Widow to release the film on a streaming service? Find Out

As per the latest news reports, David Harbour wants Marvel to release Black Widow on a streaming service. Due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, many Hollywood films have seen their release dates getting postponed.

David Harbour who plays Jim Hopper in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things will feature in the much-awaited film Black Widow. This film will see Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff. As per the latest news reports, David Harbour wants Marvel to release Black Widow on a streaming service. The Stranger Things actor feels that Marvel should release the film online instead of delaying its release. The Hollywood actor David Harbour essays the character of Red Guardian in the highly anticipated film, Black Widow. The film is helmed by director Cate Shortland.

Due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, many Hollywood films have seen their release dates getting postponed. Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond, No Time To Die, Fast and Furious 9, A Quiet Place II and Wonder Woman 1984. The Stranger Things actor revealed that he received an email from the makers of Black Widow with respect to its release date. David Harbour further adds that he was shocked by knowing that Black Widow will not be releasing on its scheduled release date of May 1. The makers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film have not yet revealed the film's new release date.

David Harbour also mentions that the global outbreak of COVID-19 has also affected the release date of his highly popular series Stranger Things. The Hollywood actor David Harbour essays Jim Hopper who was considered dead in the third season of Stranger Things. The makers of the series released a teaser of the upcoming season, which shows that the much-loved character of Jim Hopper is indeed alive, but is in Russia.

