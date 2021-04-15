David Hasselhoff's daughter Hayley Hasselhoff debuts as Playboy's first plus size model in Europe.

In a big step towards inclusivity, Hayley Hasselhoff is the first plus size model to grace the cover of Playboy in all of Europe.

David Hasselhoff's 28-year-old daughter Hayley Hasselhoff is taking social media by storm. Hayley has graced the cover of Playboy Germany and it's not just any cover. In a big step towards inclusivity, Hayley is the first plus size model to grace the cover of Playboy in all of Europe. The model took to social media to make the big announcement and also share the cover.

Sharing the cover, Hayley wrote, "I am deeply humbled and honoured to be the first ever curve model on a European cover of PLAYBOY @playboygermany. I am overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment."

She also elaborated on her relationship with her body and wrote, "I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of societies’ standards of beauty. With @ellenvonunwerth iconic female gaze and cinematic love for showcasing a woman to her truest self, we chose to celebrate my body by shooting in this artful way."

She added, "My relationship with my body has always stemmed from my relationship with my mental wellbeing. With May being Mental Heath Awareness month, I feel empowered to be able to wake up and know that I get to live unapologetically myself. I hope to inspire women to face their fears of the unknown and to lead a life of purpose in which your body does not define you." Hayley's post was flooded with comments appreciating her for her cover as well as her message on body positivity.

Apart from her Playboy cover, Hayley has starred in a series of reality shows like Top Model Curves, Fear Factor, Curvy Girls Stripped Bare and Celebrity Coach Trip.

