David Henrie Hints At Wizards of Waverly Place Revival Cameo By THIS Former Co-Star

David Henrie hinted that Gregg Sulkin could appear in the highly anticipated revival series of Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place. Sulkin has cemented his presence in the Wizards fandom as Alex Russo's werewolf boyfriend, Mason Greyback. Henrie vaguely suggested that the spin-off series titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place may feature his former co-star during a playful fan interaction on social media. Henrie shared two photographs of himself and Sulkin teasing the latter's visit on Wizards set on X and Instagram.

In his caption, Henrie teased, "Guess who visited settttttttttt? The one and only @greggsulkin" and topped it off with a wolf emoji, leaving fans in frenzy, hoping for the duo's reunion. A fan asked whether Sulkin was just visiting the set or filming; he replied, "visiting," however, tagging it with "For now..."

Boy Meets World alum, actress Danielle Fishel, gushed, writing, "Whaaaatttt!!? Two of my absolute favorites together is almost too much."

Back in January, it was formally announced that there is a plan for a Wizards revival with Selena Gomez featuring as Alex Russo as well as an executive producer. Soon after ABC and the Disney Up Fronts event held in May revealed the title and the first look images of the upcoming series.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is the sequel series to Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired on the Disney Channel in the early 2000s. It depicts the character Justin Russo (Henrie) in the present day, where he leads a relatively normal life without the wizards. He has a family comprising Giada (Mimi Gianopulos), Roman (Alkaio Thiele), as well as Milo (Max Matenko). His sister Alex (Gomez), on the other hand, seeks help from him when she wants to train a wizard new apprentice, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), making Justin more formally involved with his wizard roots by multi-tasking and being the mentor. He needs to be juggling this responsibility with his day-to-day life.

The official synopsis reads, Justin Russo "must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities—and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."

In February, David DeLuise and Jennifer Stone, who were the original cast members of the show, came together in a podcast titled, Wizards of Waverly Pod. They discussed with David Henrie about Jerry Russo and Harper and whether they would be brought back. DeLuise said that although the two characters were not expected to come from slumber so soon, they do believe that there are chances for them to reunite.

This new sequel is scheduled to premiere with the first two episodes on Tuesday, October 29 at 8:00 PM ET on Disney Channel. The first eight episodes will also be ready for streaming on Disney+ the following day.

