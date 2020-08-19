David Henrie HINTS at Wizards of Waverly Place reboot; Says ‘everyone would be down, just a matter of time’

In a chat with Access Online, David Henrie of Wizards of Waverly Place teased fans on an upcoming reboot; revealing that the cast members talk about it a lot. Scroll down to see the full chat.

There may be a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot in the future! Cast members David Henrie and Greg Sulkin spoke with Access Hollywood About their upcoming movie, This Is The Year. During the chat, the stars both talked about all of the fun they had reuniting for the teen rom-com after starting their careers together on Wizards of Waverly Place. David also talked about how supportive his former co-star Selena Gomez has been with the film.

Plus, David and Greg touched base on having a reunion of the hit teen-drama show. David said: “Nothing has happened yet, but there’s a lot of talk…we all talk about it for fun. Everyone would be down, but it’s just a matter of time I think.”

Watch their full chat here:

The fan-favourite Disney channel series ran from October of 2007 to January of 2012, and also co-starred Selena Gomez, Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals Barrera and David DeLuise.

In case you missed it, David’s co-star Selena Gomez reunited with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star and bestie last week. Taking to Instagram, Henrie shared an intriguing video featuring himself and Gomez saying, "hmm," while the latter has professional lights surrounding her. It seems as though the old buddies have reunited to shoot for something special and we can't help but wonder what they have in store for fans.

"Hmm @selenagomez," David quipped as his caption while Selena reposted the video as her Instagram story. It will indeed be interesting to see what these best friends are up to and knowing their close friendship, it's going to be nothing short of epic!

