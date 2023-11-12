David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived -Trailer, Plot, and everything you need to know about Daniel Radcliffe's documentary

The world of cinema is often enchanting, but behind the scenes, it can be a realm of challenges and unexpected turns. The upcoming documentary, David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, takes us on a riveting journey through the life of Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double, David Holmes. Born out of tragedy, this documentary promises an intimate look into Holmes' remarkable story of resilience and inspiration.

What's the Plot of David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived?

David Holmes, a skilled gymnast, spent a significant part of his youth as the stunt double for the iconic Daniel Radcliffe. However, the glamour of the film industry was overshadowed by a tragic on-set accident during the filming of 'The Deathly Hallows Part 1,' leaving Holmes paralyzed. David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived explores Holmes' extraordinary spirit of resilience, transforming adversity into a source of strength and inspiration for those around him.

The official synopsis read: “Gymnast David Holmes played Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double in the Harry Potter films until a tragic on-set accident left him paralyzed. With his life turned upside down, David's extraordinary spirit of resilience becomes a source of strength and inspiration to everyone around him. Featuring intimate interviews with David, Daniel Radcliffe, friends, family, and colleagues, David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived reflects on living with adversity, forging a new identity, and the bonds that bind us together and lift us up.”

The documentary delves into the intricacies of Holmes' life, featuring intimate interviews with the man himself, Daniel Radcliffe, friends, family, and colleagues. The narrative navigates themes of overcoming adversity, forging a new identity, and the unbreakable bonds that tie us together in the face of challenges.

Watch David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived Trailer

The official trailer, unveiled by HBO on November 1, 2023, offers a poignant preview of David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived. The documentary unfolds as a coming-of-age story, focusing on Holmes, a teenage gymnast from Essex catapulted into the role of Radcliffe's stunt double. The trailer captures the essence of Holmes' fearless approach to his craft, emphasizing both the risks involved and the sheer exhilaration he finds in the world of stunts.

From twirling on beams to soaring through the air and landing on mattresses, the trailer hints at the highs and lows of a stuntman's life. However, it goes beyond the expected narrative of tragedy, showcasing Holmes' resilience and the celebration of a life well-lived.

What's the Premier date of David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived?

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived is scheduled to make its official premiere on HBO on November 15, 2023, airing from 9:00 to 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Simultaneously, the documentary will be available for streaming on Max, allowing audiences worldwide to witness this captivating journey.

Who's the star cast in David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived?

The documentary's primary cast includes David Holmes and Daniel Radcliffe. Radcliffe, the global sensation known for his portrayal of Harry Potter, provides insights into his relationship with Holmes and the profound impact of the accident on both their lives. Holmes, initially a competitive gymnast at the tender age of six, embarked on an unexpected journey as Radcliffe's stunt double, marking the beginning of a remarkable yet challenging chapter.

Who's making David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived?

Directed by Dan Hartley, David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived is presented by HBO Documentary Films in association with SKY. The executive producers include Radcliffe himself, alongside Holmes, Hartley, Sue Latimer, and Sarah Spahovic. Hartley, known for directing Lad, A Yorkshire Story, brings his expertise to craft an emotionally charged narrative that promises to resonate with audiences.

Other executive producers contributing to the documentary's production include Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Tina Nguyen for HBO, along with Poppy Dixon representing SKY. The team of producers comprises Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, Vanessa Davies, and Amy Stares, ensuring a comprehensive and well-rounded depiction of Holmes' life.

