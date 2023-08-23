David Jacobs passes away at 84; 5 things to know about the Dallas creator

David Jacobs, the acclaimed creator of the successful 1980s TV shows Dallas and Knots Landing, has passed away. He was 84. Jacob's son verified to various publications on Tuesday that his father died of Alzheimer's complications on August 20 at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California. Jacobs made an indelible stamp on the television landscape when he developed the primetime soap opera Dallas, which lasted 14 seasons, as well as the immensely famous spin-off series Knots Landing, which also lasted 14 seasons. Here’s everything you need to know about the iconic creator:

Here are five things to know about Davis Jacobs:

Where was David Jacobs born?

David Jacobs was born on August 12, 1939, in Baltimore. He was the older of two children (there is a younger sibling). Jacobs' Jewish parents were middle-class, and his father worked as a home appliance salesman.

David Jacobs early years

Jacobs began his career by writing nonfiction books and magazine pieces before transitioning to television.

David Jacobs family

He was married to actress Lynn Pleshette, with whom he shared one child, Albyn, but their marriage later ended in divorce. He then married Diana, with whom he had two children, Aaron and Molly.

How did David Jacobs start his career in Hollywood?

Jacobs relocated to Los Angeles to be closer to his daughter and experimented with screenwriting. His pilot draft for an untitled pilot miniseries later became Dallas. The series became so popular that it was taken up as a continuing series, solidifying his career as a writer and producer.

David Jacobs was a producer

Aside from his career as a TV writer, he was also an executive producer on many series, including Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and Homefront, the latter of which garnered Jacobs two Emmy nominations in 1992 and 1993.

Jacobs' film career began when he worked as a story editor for ABC's five-season drama Family, which premiered in 1976. That landed him a contract with Lorimar Productions, an American film firm that was ultimately absorbed by Warner Bros.

He met Michael Filerman, a development executive, there, and the two became good friends. Jacobs presented Filerman with a concept for an American version of Scenes from a Marriage, a 1973 Swedish miniseries about a marriage going apart, but he wanted the new series to focus on four couples rather than just one.