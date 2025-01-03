David Letterman Discusses Life After Late Show and Finding Gratification Beyond Fame: 'Humanity Has Other Fulfilling Pursuits'

David Letterman recently opened up about his life as a famous talk show host and his journey after retiring from that chapter to focus on a greater purpose for humanity.

The former host of The Late Show with David Letterman, 77, officially signed off from his popular TV gig after 22 years in 2015 and has since left his glamorous lifestyle behind to live in his quaint hometown in Indiana.

Letterman, who spent much of his late-night career living in New York, left his hometown in his early 20s to pursue his stand-up comedy career dream in Hollywood. Although he admits he made it big, he shared that the industry molded him into someone he didn’t quite like.

ALSO READ: 'All-Time Favorite Guest': David Letterman Honors Young Frankenstein And Tootsie Star Teri Garr After As She Passes Away At 79

“In show business, I find that I have pretended to be someone I’m truly not,” Letterman told GQ in an interview published on December 11. “In my life here in Indiana and at my home with my family, I am probably the person I actually am. And I regret that they don’t kind of cross at any point.”

When the outlet asked the TV legend if he was glad to be out of show business because it was making him a worse person, Letterman humbly highlighted that though that sentiment is there, he knows it’s only because he got to experience it all, and get it out of his system.

Advertisement

He said he would have never reached a point in his life where he would want to concentrate on being a better person if he had skipped the exercise of trying to succeed in showbiz.

When asked by GQ if he was a happier person in Indiana, Letterman reflected on how, for 30 years of his life, all he cared about was one hour of TV that he was responsible for. During those busy decades, Letterman said he didn’t even realize if other significant aspects of his life suffered. However, he now feels grateful he has the energy and the “broader focus to recognize humanity has other fulfilling pursuits.”

Sharing his perspective on retirement, the comedian said it is nonsense and a mythical concept as the human mechanism never allows anyone to truly retire.

Letterman continues to work, often hosting episodes of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction for Netflix. His 2024 episodes featured conversations with Miley Cyrus, John Mulaney, and Charles Barkley.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Didn't Know Who I Was': Miley Cyrus Reveals She Couldn't Drive For 3 Days After Taking Her Mom's Drugs