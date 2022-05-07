David Letterman’s talk show to air Will Smith's interview taped before his Oscars altercation with Chris Rock

Will Smith will appear on his first talk show after he endured severe backlash for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022, though you should not expect a public apology. David Letterman's Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, is scheduled to have Smith on the show in its new season among many other A-listers.

On the show, Will Smith will not be discussing his actions at the 94th Academy Awards as they taped the episode before Smith had caused a ruckus at the ceremony and shocked the whole world. For those living under a rock, the King Richard actor slapped Chris Rock on stage as he disapproved of a joke the comedian made at the expense of Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's autoimmune disease. Smith was later banned from the Award show for the next ten years due to his actions at the show.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of Letterman's Netflix special is set to premiere on May 20 and will also have other industry bigs as guests including Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Ryan Reynolds, as per Hollywood Reporter.

As for an update on Smith, the actor recently reappeared in public after going under the radar post his altercation with Chris Rock. Smith was spotted in Mumbai India, enjoying a much-needed vacation. While he was snapped by the paparazzi, he also posed and clicked selfies with fans who greeted him in the country. According to reports, his wife Jada insisted on going on this vacation which was a pre-planned affair.

