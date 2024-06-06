David Lynch And Chrystabell Reunite To Announce New Album Cellophane Memories; Everything We Know So Far

An iconic reunion will once again grace the film and music industry. Esteemed filmmaker David Lynch and actress-turned-singer Chrystabell have joined hands after nearly a decade to release their forthcoming album, Cellophane Memories.

The duo, whose collaborations date back to the 1990s, teased their new album by dropping an official music video for the new song, Sublime Eternal Love. In a press release, Lynch’s inspiration behind the eccentric music is explained in detail.

David Lynch and Chrystabell reunite for Cellophane Memories

David Lynch, 78, teased last week that he was going to reveal his next special project on June 5 that fans will be able to “see and hear,” per X. By unveiling the music video for his and Chrystabell’s single Sublime Eternal Love, the Honorary Oscar Winner offered the first glimpses of Cellophane Memories set to release on August 2, 2024, via Sacred Bones Records.

The video debuted on Lynch’s official YouTube channel, namely, David Lynch Theater on Wednesday, June 5. As stated in the video credits, the Twin Peaks director helmed and photographed the video while Sabrina S. Sutherland produced it. The music video features singer Chrystabell, 46, in a haunting and glitchy aesthetic. Camera, Lighting, and Audio Assistance was credited to his son, Riley Lynch, 32, and Michael Barile.

According to an official press release, “a vision that David experienced during a nighttime walk through a forest of tall trees, over the tops of which he saw a bright light” inspired the unique music video. He recalled “the light” as becoming Chrystabell’s voice who whispered a secret to him.

The singer said the album had “many doors that are left open to wonder, wander and get turned around in,” per Variety.

Like Lynch’s vision, Chrystabell appeared as a little ray of light, flickering into the darkness while her voice carried elisions to harmonize with the curious aesthetic. The three-minute-long music video continues in the same pattern until the end before the credits roll in.

“They are mantled by David’s, and late composer Angelo Badalamenti’s, orchestra of waldeinsamkeit-inspired strings, oneiric guitar glissandi and clouds of reverb, whose melodies are like the sensation of time pausing for a first kiss,” the press release stated of the creative inspirations behind the endeavor.

Which other projects have David Lynch and Chrystabell collaborated on?

Lynch and Chrystabell first collaborated on the drama series Twin Peaks: The Return which concluded in 2017. Whereas, on the musical side, the duo partnered together to work on the soundtrack for 2006’s thriller Inland Empire, which remains Lynch’s last movie till now.

The Hollywood project kicked off their longtime collaborations, with Lynch writing and producing Chrystabell’s debut album, This Train in 2011, per the Rolling Stone. It was followed up with the singer’s second album, Somewhere in the Nowhere in 2016.

Currently, David Lynch is working on his animated project called Snootworld whose scripting was done two decades ago. He marked Snootworld as an “old-fashioned” story that will probably not resonate with the current generation of animation fans.

Cellophane Memories will be out on August 2, 2024, via Sacred Bones.

