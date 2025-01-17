David Lynch, The Legendary Oscar Nominated Director Of Twin Peaks, Elephant Man And More Passes Away At 78

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Hollywood’s tragic period during the Los Angeles wildfires just became more unfortunate as renowned filmmaker David Lynch passed away at the age of 78. The four-time Oscar-nominated director is best known for his works Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead, Wild at Heart, and The Elephant Man, to name a few.

The news was announced by Lynch’s family on his Facebook profile, revealing that he’s been suffering from emphysema. A source told Deadline that the Sunset Fire forced him to relocate from his home, which worsened the health of the Hollywood legend.

Earlier in an interview with Sight & Sound magazine, Lynch had admitted that he never leaves his home due to fear of Covid and his emphysema diagnosis. Following the interview, he made a social media post announcing that he “will never retire” despite his physical challenges and will film remotely as much as possible.

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch,” his death announcement post read. His family is left with a “big hole” in their life after Lynch’s tragic passing. However, at the time of loss, they want to abide by the filmmaker’s words of wisdom.

“As he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way,’” the note read.

In addition to earning Academy Awards for his work as a director, Lynch received an Honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2000. Further, he broke stylistic barriers and revolutionized American cinema and television by introducing dark and psychological themes.

He was born on January 20, 1946, in Missoula, Montana, and began his career in the entertainment industry in the 1960s. The 1977 horror fantasy film Earaserhead was his first feature film that he wrote and directed.