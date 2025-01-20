David Lynch's Children Honor Him with a Sweet Gesture on What Would Have Been His 79th Birthday

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The artistry of David Lynch cannot be summarized in one word or sentence. His thought process, which led to the creation of many incredible movies, will always be cherished. It appears that this creativity runs in the family. Now, after his passing, his children have shared some thoughtful words and held an event honoring their father on what would have been his 79th birthday.

On January 18, his four children—Jennifer, Austin, Riley, and Lula Lynch—jointly shared a post on his X account.

In the post, they wrote: “David Lynch, our beloved dad, was a guiding light of creativity, love, and peace.” Honoring what would have been his 79th birthday on January 20, they held an event.

The acclaimed director’s children informed people about a worldwide guided meditation event that day at 12:00 PM PST, lasting for 10 minutes. They further wrote: “Let us come together, wherever we are, to honor his legacy by spreading peace and love across the world. Please take this time to meditate, reflect, and send positivity into the universe.”

In closing, they expressed their gratitude to everyone who participated in the celebration of the late filmmaker’s life.

This thoughtful gesture truly makes people reflect on the Mulholland Drive director’s love for meditation—more specifically, transcendental meditation. Lynch had spoken about it on multiple occasions.

The beloved filmmaker shared his oldest child, Jennifer, 56, with his first wife, Peggy Reavey. With his second wife, Mary Fisk, he welcomed Austin, 42. With his third wife, Mary Sweeney, the director had Riley, 33.

He and his fourth wife, Emily Stofle, who filed for divorce in 2023, welcomed Lula in 2012, per People magazine. For those unaware, Lynch reportedly passed away on January 16, 2024, at the age of 78.

