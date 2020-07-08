  1. Home
David Schwimmer confesses cast of hit sitcom Friends wasn't diverse enough; says, 'it felt wrong'

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, confessed that it felt wrong to have an all-white cast and not enough representation.
After debates and discussions surrounding lack of diversity in '90s hit sitcom Friends, cast member David Schwimmer has finally admitted that the show lacked representation. Friends ran on air for 10 long years from 1994 to 2004  and even though it did have a few actors from diverse backgrounds, largely Friends was a whitewashed sitcom. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, David confessed that it felt wrong to have an all-white cast. 

He said, "It felt wrong that there was not enough representation on the show,” adding that, “Really felt like Ross should date other people, women of all races.” Two of Ross' girlfriends on Friends were Julie, played by Lauren Tom, and Charlie Wheeler, played by Aisha Tyler. However, he applauded the fact that Friends spoke about gay relationships on TV at a time when it was still being discussed in hushed tones. 

Schwimmer also addressed the pending reunion special of Friends which set to be filmed in the first half of the year. "I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it’s safe," the 53-year-old actor revealed. Speaking to E!News exclusively, David had also revealed what he was most excited about. "Being on the actual sounds stage on the actual set for the first time in 10 years, the sett hat we shot on for 10 years, that to me is going to be a really meaningful experience," he had recalled. 

