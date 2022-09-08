David Schwimmer drops a cheeky shower snap to tease Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston; See her reaction
David Schwimmer dropped a hilarious snap to tease Jennifer Aniston after her recent shower photo on Instagram.
It was a joyous moment for Friends fans as their favourite onscreen couple Ross and Rachel aka David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston indulged in some fun banter online recently. After Jennifer dropped a steamy shower snap to promote her new haircare line on her Instagram, Schwimmer left a hilarious comment and even recreated the same photo.
Taking to his Instagram account, David dropped a cheeky photo of himself in the shower, all lathered up in soap and captioned it as, "@jenniferaniston - a towel I hope??" The actor's response was to Jennifer's post which featured the actress in a steamy shower photo as teased in the caption, "Something’s coming." While fans couldn't stop laughing at David's joke, Aniston soon responded to the same.
Commenting on his post, she wrote, "Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?" Aniston also re-shared the post on her Instagram stories and added laughter and a heart emoji along with the same. Schwimmer and Aniston played Ross Geller and Rachel Green, respectively, on all ten seasons of Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004 and their characters' love story remains a fan-favourite among sitcom lovers.
Several Friends fans were thrilled to see this fun banter between Jennifer and David and an Instagram user reacting to the same wrote, "See? He’s her lobster." Using another Friends reference that has been synonymous with Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay, a user wrote, "MY EYES! MY EYES." Following their recent appearance on the Friends reunion where both Jennifer and David admitted to having a crush on each other during the filming of the show, fans of the sitcom have been ferociously shipping "Jenvid."
ALSO READ: W Series: Jennifer Aniston to Matthew Perry, find out which Friends actor is the most popular