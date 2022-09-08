David Schwimmer drops a cheeky shower snap to tease Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston; See her reaction

It was a joyous moment for Friends fans as their favourite onscreen couple Ross and Rachel aka David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston indulged in some fun banter online recently. After Jennifer dropped a steamy shower snap to promote her new haircare line on her Instagram, Schwimmer left a hilarious comment and even recreated the same photo.

Taking to his Instagram account, David dropped a cheeky photo of himself in the shower, all lathered up in soap and captioned it as, "@jenniferaniston - a towel I hope??" The actor's response was to Jennifer's post which featured the actress in a steamy shower photo as teased in the caption, "Something’s coming." While fans couldn't stop laughing at David's joke, Aniston soon responded to the same.