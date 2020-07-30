  • facebook
David Schwimmer gives an update on the Friends reunion: There are going to be some surprise funny bits

David Schwimmer recently spoke to NBC’s Today Show and shared an update on the much-awaited Friends reunion. Scroll down to find out what David said.
David Schwimmer aka Ross from the iconic series Friends recently spoke to NBC News’ Today Show, where the actor spoke about his new role in Peacock’s new sitcom, Intelligence and the anticipated Friends cast reunion. While speaking about his role on Intelligence, he said: “I love the idea of a traditional kind of workplace ensemble comedy set in the high stakes world of national security and cyberterrorism,” while he explained the show’s concept.

 

On the Friends reunion, David confirmed that the much-awaited reunion special is still in the works amidst the global pandemic, and spoke about the latest status of the production. “We have a lot of the creative aspects of the show kind of worked out. It’s unscripted, but there are going to be some surprise funny bits. The real question is, ‘when?’ We’re still trying to figure that out because we want to do it when it’s safe to do so for everyone,” he explained.

 

In April this year, it was reported by The Hollywood Reporter that the Friends reunion has been put on hold until the global pandemic settles. The anticipated reunion was scheduled to be filmed in March, prior to this news. 

 

But HBO Max assured fans that the reunion will be worth the wait. In a statement released by The Hollywood Reporter, the production house said: "We want to share some background information about the production dates for the upcoming unscripted Friends reunion special for HBO Max. As was previously reported, production is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that the special will not be available on the streamer on Day 1 of launch. But it is coming!"

 

"The cast and producers are all very excited to go into production, as this will be the first time since the show ended that the whole cast will be together, and on the original sets to reminisce. There are loads of great surprises in store and lots of rare behind-the-scenes footage they are eager to share. We will keep you informed as plans solidify and once we have a firm premiere date," the statement continued.

 

