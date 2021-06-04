David Schwimmer has the BEST reaction to Courteney Cox & Ed Sheeran's recreation of 'The Routine' from Friends

David Schwimmer poked fun at Ed Sheeran's dancing skills after watching Courteney Cox and the singer's video of "The Routine."

Everything about Friends: The Reunion was epic but Courteney Cox decided to up the ante as she recreated the iconic 'Routine' from Friends with Ed Sheeran. Friends fans were left in splits as they watched Courteney and Ed Sheeran doing the famed Monica and Ross Geller dance routine. In a comment on Cox's post, Sheeran even joked about him dancing better than Ross. Reacting to Ed's comment and the hilarious dance video, Schwimmer recently spoke to The One Show on BBC.

It turns out the actor had not watched Courteney and Ed's video and had the most hilarious reaction to it during his radio show appearance. Poking fun at the Shape of You singer, Schwimmer said, "He’s such a gifted singer and not dancer." Further reacting to the funny ending of the video, David quipped, "Bless them. Amazing."

On the popular sitcom Friends, 'The Routine' was performed by Ross and Monica's characters at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve taping. Among fans of the show, it is one of Ross and Monica's favourite sibling moment for many.

Schwimmer and all other lead castmates of Friends were recently seen in Friends: The Reunion which aired on HBO Max in the US. The cast members reminisced their time on the show as well as revealed some other interesting details including their crushes during the filming of the show.

Friends ran for 10 seasons during 1994 and 2004 and became one of the most successful sitcoms of its time. The huge impact of the show was celebrated during the reunion special as several celebs including David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai recalled their favourite moments from the show.

