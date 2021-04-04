David Schwimmer has a BIG update on Friends reunion; Reveals filming is set to kick off next week.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, David Schwimmer revealed that he will reuniting with the entire cast of Friends as the filming is all set to take place next week in Los Angeles.

The Friends are back! One of world's most loved sitcoms, Friends, is all set to return to enthrall us with their quips, OCD habits and intelligence. Cast member David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller dropped some major details about the Friends reunion that is all set to be shot very soon. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, David revealed that he will reuniting with the entire cast of Friends as the filming is all set to take place next week in Los Angeles.

Speaking to Graham Norton virtually, David said, "I’m going to LA to shoot the ‘Friends’ reunion. I will get to see everyone for the first time in years."

When asked if he will play Ross Geller or himself, he said, "I’ll be David. Nothing is scripted and we are not in character. We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, we all read something."

David also admitted that he barely remembers any of it and may have to brush up on the episodes before filming. Asked if he watching old episodes, David said, "It's really funny. I should have (studied) up on old episodes, but I just haven’t been able to bring myself to catch up on the 236 shows. I guess I need to watch a lot over the next five days."

Well, we cannot wait to watch the reunion of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Click here to watch David Schwimmer's big reveal.

