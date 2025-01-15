David Schwimmer Recalls Serving Rod Stewart Divorce Papers Before Fame: 'Thank Goodness I’ve Never Run Into Him Since'

David Schwimmer has admitted to serving Grammy winner Rod Stewart divorce papers once, and we’re sure he’ll now be hoping to never run into him again.

During his appearance on Monday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Friends alum recalled delivering Stewart documents to annul his marriage while working as a process server before becoming famous.

“Thank goodness I’ve never run into him since, but I served Rod Stewart. I don’t even know if he knows. I don’t think he knows,” Schwimmer shared.

Colbert, 60, chimed in, saying, “He knows now!”

The late-night talk show host then jokingly advised the 58-year-old to change his locks because Stewart is vengeful.

“You could theoretically run into Rod Stewart sometime! Now he knows to punch you,” Colbert added playfully.

Earlier in his chat with the comedian, Schwimmer explained he had many “banana jobs” before he played Ross Geller on the aforementioned NBC sitcom.

“One summer after my freshman year in college, I was just looking for work, and my mom said, ‘Well, you can be a process server for me,’” the actor recalled. His mom was a divorce lawyer, and he was the guy who would pop out of buses and serve people divorce papers, he joked.

Although the Emmy-nominated star did not name which woman Stewart was divorcing at the time, he did mention that he was around 18 years old during the incident.

Stewart and his first wife, Alana Stewart, divorced in 1984. The pair had welcomed two children together, Kimberly, 45, and Sean, 44.

The father of eight then went on to marry Rachel Hunter in 1990. Hunter and Rod welcomed two children during their union: Liam, 30, and Renee, 32. The couple split in 2006.

In 2007, Stewart married Penny Lancaster, his current wife. The couple shares two kids, Alastair, 10, and Aiden, 13.

In addition to his other children, Rod shares a daughter, Sarah, with his ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, and another daughter, Ruby, with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg.

