David Schwimmer REVEALS what he is most looking forward to during the epic Friends reunion

In a recent interview, David Schwimmer aka Ross revealed what he's most excited about when he reunites with Friends cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.
The Friends cast sent die-hard fans and even the not-so-crazy fanatics into an overdrive earlier this year when they announced a reunion special. The shoot was supposed to take place around this time. However, the coronavirus pandemic stalled shoots and temporarily put a hold to the epic reunion plans involving Friends cast Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Now, in a recent interview, David Schwimmer aka Ross revealed what he's most excited about. 

Speaking to E!News exclusively, David in typical Ross style revealed, "I guess what I'm honestly most looking forward to is just being in the room with those other five actors. It's five, right?" he said with a laugh, adding, "That was a joke." He also mentioned that going back to the original set is going to be surreal.  

He revealed, "But being on the actual sounds stage on the actual set for the first time in 10 years, the set that we shot on for 10 years, that to me is going to be a really meaningful experience." David Schwimmer along with the rest of the cast were set to star in an unscripted special. 

Informing fans about the delay, HBO Max had earlier shared, "The cast and producers are all very excited to go into production, as this will be the first time since the show ended that the whole cast will be together, and on the original sets to reminisce. There are loads of great surprises in store and lots of rare behind-the-scenes footage they are eager to share. We will keep you informed as plans solidify and once we have a firm premiere date." 

Well, just like rest of the cast, we too will patiently wait.  

