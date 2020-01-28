David Schwimmer says it's not possible to have a 'Friends' reunion show

Actor David Schwimmer has ruled out reviving his hit sitcom "Friends" as he feels the cast have all moved on.

Actor David Schwimmer has ruled out reviving his hit sitcom "Friends" as he feels the cast have all moved on.

Speculation that the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, could be revived has been rife since network HBO officials shared they were in early discussions with the cast about some form of reunion programme, reports aceshowbiz.com.



Schwimmer told The Guardian that although he's open to a reunion that takes the form of a chat show retrospective, he doesn't want to reprise his role as Ross Geller and believes colleagues Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow feel the same.

He said: "I just don't think it's possible, given everyone's different career trajectories. I think everyone feels the same: why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series? I don't want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I've heard so far presented to us makes sense."

However, Schwimmer said that he and his castmates are still on good terms -- with his relationship with LeBlanc particularly strong.

"We all had a little reunion dinner at Courteney's house recently. Everyone drifts and everyone has families and gets on with it so there are different relationships among the cast, but I'm probably closest to LeBlanc on a regular basis. I'm the only one that lives in New York," he said.

Reminiscing about his time on the hit sitcom, he said: "The older I get and the more my perspective shifts. The more you realise just how good you had it. That 10-year run with that particular cast, that group of writers, those directors. It was an amazing time professionally, but mostly creatively."

Credits :IANS

Read More